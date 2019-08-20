ROBERTSON,
Colin Leslie (Col):
On August 18, 2019, peacefully at home after a long illness, with Carol at his side; in his 74th year. Dearly loved and best friend of Carol for 55 happy years. Much loved father of Tracy (dec) and Aaron, and granddad, and great-granddad. Special friend and good mate to many. Col is at home and would like to catch up. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nurse Maude Palliative Care Unit and can be made at Col's service. A very big thank you to the Nurse Maude Palliative Care team, Dr Jon Aitkin, and the Oncology Dept, Christchurch Hospital for their love, care and support during Col's journey. Messages to the Robertson family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Sockburn, Christchurch 8443. A celebration of Col's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), on Friday, August 23, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 20, 2019