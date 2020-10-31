REYNOLDS, Colin Patrick:

The family of the late Colin Reynolds, of Christchurch and formerly of Westport, wish to express their appreciation to those who offered kindness, support, and messages of sympathy and comfort at his passing. Special thanks to the amazing staff of Christchurch and Burwood Hospitals, and of Nurse Maude for their care and support of Colin over the past year. Unfortunately Covid-19 gathering restrictions at the time meant that we couldn't celebrate Colin's life with as many people as we would have liked.



