REYNOLDS, Colin Patrick:
On Thursday evening, September 10, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Christchurch, in his 70th year. Colin slipped away peacefully after fighting many battles over the past year. Beloved son of the late Dick and Kath, husband and best friend to Mary, and much loved father and father-in law of Stewart and Penny, Andrew and Kelly, and Duncan and Sarah, and Grandad to Finn, Ciara, Izzy, and Ezra. Deeply loved brother and brother-in-law of Christine and John, Janis, Kylie and Rick, and the late Richard. Cherished by his large extended family, and a bloody good mate to many. Messages to the Reynolds family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Colin's life will be held in Christchurch on Thursday, September 17, further details will be advised dependant on changes in the COVID-19 level two restrictions. The service will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020