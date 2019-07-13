Colin PRIOR

  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. Pat Youngman."
    - Patricia Youngman
Service Information
Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury
7400
033138222
Death Notice

PRIOR, Colin Albert:
Peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Adriel Rest Home, Amberley, surrounded by family. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Shirley. Forever and always loved dad of Christina and father-in-law of Geoff. Much loved grandad of Connor. The family wish to thank the staff at Adriel Rest Home for their love, care, and support of Colin and the family. An afternoon tea to celebrate Colin's life will be held at Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane, (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, on Friday July 19, at 2.00pm. Messages to the Prior family, c/- PO Box 24, Leithfield Beach 7446.

Published in The Press on July 13, 2019
