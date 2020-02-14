PATIENT, Colin Walter:
Dearly loved husband of Helen. Father to Nigel, Vanessa and Eliska. Peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Son of Cyril and Ethel. Brother of Elizabeth, Raymond and Barbara. Father-in-law to Sharne, Laurence and Peter. Loving Pa to Owen, Hamish, Annika Sean, Benjamin, Kyla, David, Olivia and Anathea. Beloved son-in-law, uncle, friend and workmate. Funeral will be at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Taupo, on Saturday, February 15 at 11.00am, followed by a private burial.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The Press on Feb. 14, 2020