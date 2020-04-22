McKENZIE,
Colin James (Jas):
Peacefully, in the company of his children at Hutt Hospital on April 19, 2020. Husband of Sally and father of Kate and Malcolm. Brother of Mary, David (dec) and John (dec). Grandad of James, Will and Alfie. Due to the current lockdown a private cremation has been arranged. A celebration of Jas' life will be held at a date to be confirmed. All messages to the "McKenzie family", C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals
Published in The Press on Apr. 22, 2020