Colin MCKENZIE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colin MCKENZIE.
Service Information
Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
043850745
Death Notice

McKENZIE,
Colin James (Jas):
Peacefully, in the company of his children at Hutt Hospital on April 19, 2020. Husband of Sally and father of Kate and Malcolm. Brother of Mary, David (dec) and John (dec). Grandad of James, Will and Alfie. Due to the current lockdown a private cremation has been arranged. A celebration of Jas' life will be held at a date to be confirmed. All messages to the "McKenzie family", C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals

FDANZ (04)3850745

www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The Press on Apr. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.