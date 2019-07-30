Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colin MATHIESON. View Sign Death Notice



Colin Alexander:

On July 28, 2019, Colin passed away peacefully at Admatha Rest Home, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Eudora, dearly loved dad of Sandy and Myrna, the late Karen, and David and Jan, loving special granddad of Aleksander, Thomas, Jennifer, and Michael; Blair, and Anna, loving great-granddad of William, Oscar, and Olav. Special thanks to the staff at Admatha Rest Home for their special care of Colin. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Colin Mathieson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Colin's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, on Thursday, August 1, at 10.30am, interment thereafter at the Rangiora Lawn Cemetery.







