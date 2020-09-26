MacDONALD, Colin Donald:
On September 22, 2020, passed away peacefully at Anthony Wilding Hospital, aged 94 years. Dearly and much loved husband of Doreen, loved father and father-in-law of Valerie and Ian Bright, and Alan, Jocelyn and Philip Richards, much loved granddad of Rachel, Wendy, and Jared; Sarah, and Emma; Daniel, and Lucy; loved great-granddad of his nine great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Anthony Wilding for their love and care of Colin and family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Colin MacDonald c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Colin's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, September 29, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter. Alternatively, to watch a livestream of the service go to lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries and click on the link in Colin's obituary.
Published in The Press on Sept. 26, 2020