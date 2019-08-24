KELLAWAY,
Colin Peter (Peter):
Susan and George, Christine and Christopher, and their families, wish to thank all those who attended Peter's funeral and provided support at the time of his passing. He was a much loved dad, father-in-law, Grandad and Great-Grandad and would have been "chuffed" to see family; friends; representatives from the Morris Owners Club, Probus and the Cashmere Club; ex-work colleagues; and neighbours who attended the service to celebrate a life well lived. Please accept this as a personal thank you to each and every one of you for making his send off so very special xxooxx.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019