Acknowledgment

KELLAWAY,

Colin Peter (Peter):

Susan and George, Christine and Christopher, and their families, wish to thank all those who attended Peter's funeral and provided support at the time of his passing. He was a much loved dad, father-in-law, Grandad and Great-Grandad and would have been "chuffed" to see family; friends; representatives from the Morris Owners Club, Probus and the Cashmere Club; ex-work colleagues; and neighbours who attended the service to celebrate a life well lived. Please accept this as a personal thank you to each and every one of you for making his send off so very special xxooxx.



