KELLAWAY,
Colin Peter (Peter):
Peacefully at home, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, aged 88 years. Loved husband of the late Patricia. Loved father of Susan and George Carnoutsos, Christine and Christopher Martin. Loved Grandad of Sarah and Jon, Amy, Liz and Jordan, Justin, Katie and Mark. Treasured Great-Grandad (Big Grandpa) of Loukas, Charlie, Thea, Milla, Ngaia, Nikos, and Xander. Sincere thanks to Peter's many friends, loyal lunch goers, travelling companions, past and present, and his support team. Messages to the Kellaway Family c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Service celebrating Peter's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, on Saturday, July 20, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press from July 18 to July 19, 2019