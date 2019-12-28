Colin HUBBARD

Guest Book
  • "Heartfelt thoughts are especially with you all at this sad..."
    - Tammy Beange
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Kaiapoi Club, Raven Quay
Kaiapoi
Death Notice

HUBBARD,
Colin Albert (Steve, Hubby):
Of Kaiapoi. On December 27, 2019, passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Lu, loved father and father-in-law of Murray and Tracey (Woodford Island NSW), Bevin and Michele, and Katrina and Harry. Loved and treasured Grandad of Karl, Shannon, Eva, and Jack; Ryan, Taylar, Bailey, and Ashton; Michael, Jess, and Amber; and their partners. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and the late Sonny Ruru, Annette and the late Les Merhtens, Charlie and Raewyn, Wendy and Grant Dixon, a loved uncle to his nieces and nephews, and a great friend to many. Flowers respectfully declined. A special thanks to Ward 27 Christchurch Hospital for their wonderful care of Steve. Messages may be sent to the Hubbard family C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A celebration of Steve's (Hubby's) life will be held in the Kaiapoi Club, Raven Quay, Kaiapoi, on Tuesday, December 31, at 11.00am.


Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019
