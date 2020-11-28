HADDON, Colin Arthur:
Passed away on November 24, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 81 years. Loved and devoted husband of the late Dorothy Rita Haddon. Loved father to the late Dianna Louise Lewer, and the late Wendy Jane Davey. Loved father to Susan Manukonga, Judith Henderson-Burns, and John Nightingale. Brother of Glenn Haddon, Jennifer Goss. and Ngaire Hapeta. Grandfather and great-grandfather to all our children who loved you in every way.
Our love for you will live on with rich memories of your dedication to your family.
Messages to the Haddon Family c/- PO Box 31 300, Christchurch 8444. A service will be held for Colin at the Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Road, Papanui, on Monday, November 30, at 11.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020