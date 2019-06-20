GRAHAM, Colin: M.B.E.
(Retired Member of the NZ Police) On June 18, 2019, passed away peacefully, aged 88 years. Deeply loved husband of Pamela, much loved father and father-in-law of Fiona and David, and Morag and Chris, adored 'Poppa' of William, Laura; Harry, and Nicholas. Sincere thanks to the staff of Diana Isaac for their exceptional care of Colin. The Funeral Service for Colin will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, June 24, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 20, 2019