DACOMBE, Colin Maitland:
Passed peacefully on August 30, 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Carol. Adored father and father-in-law of Mark and Debbie, Sonya and Aaron Hill. Loved Poppa of Hannah, Mitchell, and Daniel. A much loved brother and brother-in-law and uncle. Messages may be addressed to 'The Dacombe family' c/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8014. A Celebration of Colin's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Thursday, September 3, at 1.00pm. Please note due to current restrictions numbers are limited to 100 people only.
Published in The Press from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2020