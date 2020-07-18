CLUTTERBUCK,
Colin James:
Cheeky until the end after a short illness, peacefully, at Christchurch Hospital, on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Treasured, special husband of Helen, in their 60th year of marriage. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Robert and Vicki, and John and Kerrie. Proud grandfather of Travis, Reuben, Bryce, and Jack. Also a loving brother. Thank you to everyone who has visited; shared their golden memories; offered support; gave baking, flowers, cards and phone calls; and laughed with Colin during his final weeks. Special thanks to Nurse Maude, Dr Philip Gray, and the staff at Christchurch Hospital for their sensitive care of Colin. Messages to the Clutterbuck Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. At Colin's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on July 18, 2020