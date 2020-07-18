Colin CLUTTERBUCK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colin CLUTTERBUCK.
Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Death Notice

CLUTTERBUCK,
Colin James:
Cheeky until the end after a short illness, peacefully, at Christchurch Hospital, on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Treasured, special husband of Helen, in their 60th year of marriage. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Robert and Vicki, and John and Kerrie. Proud grandfather of Travis, Reuben, Bryce, and Jack. Also a loving brother. Thank you to everyone who has visited; shared their golden memories; offered support; gave baking, flowers, cards and phone calls; and laughed with Colin during his final weeks. Special thanks to Nurse Maude, Dr Philip Gray, and the staff at Christchurch Hospital for their sensitive care of Colin. Messages to the Clutterbuck Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. At Colin's request, a private cremation has been held.

logo
Published in The Press on July 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.