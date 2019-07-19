Colin BRAWLEY

BRAWLEY, Colin John:
(Reg. No 888070) Passed away peacefully at Ashburton Hospital, on July 17, 2019. Aged 87 years. Son of the late Robert and Ivy, and brother of the late Desmond, the late Russell, and Arnold. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Brawley family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Special thanks to the staff at Rosebank Rest Home for their kindness and care of Colin. You are invited to attend a service for Colin which is to be held at Our Chapel, Cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, Tomorrow (Saturday), July 20, commencing at 11.00am, followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.

Published in The Press on July 19, 2019
