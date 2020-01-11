Colin ALFORD (1942 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of the passing of our Dad's cousin Collin...."
  • "Always in our hearts lovly memories of you brother inlaw..."
  • "Hi Judy and family. So sorry to hear of the loss of Colin...."
    - Mike Ekdahl
Death Notice

ALFORD, Colin William:
At Port McQuarrie on January 2, 2020. In his 78th year. Dearly loved husband of Judy, and loved father and father-in-law of Karee and Michael, Vanessa and Paul, and Regan. Loved grandfather of his seven grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Carole and Jack Powick (Westport), Barbara and Geoff Lukey (Papamoa), Susan and Robin Hughes (Greymouth), Margaret and Scott Robertson (deceased) (Kaikoura); Michael Alford (Whataroa); Stephen and Tracy Alford (Christchurch). A private service and cremation has been held for Colin in Port McQuarrie. Messages to 28 Warlters Street, Wauchope, NSW 2446, Australia.
Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.