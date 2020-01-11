ALFORD, Colin William:
At Port McQuarrie on January 2, 2020. In his 78th year. Dearly loved husband of Judy, and loved father and father-in-law of Karee and Michael, Vanessa and Paul, and Regan. Loved grandfather of his seven grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Carole and Jack Powick (Westport), Barbara and Geoff Lukey (Papamoa), Susan and Robin Hughes (Greymouth), Margaret and Scott Robertson (deceased) (Kaikoura); Michael Alford (Whataroa); Stephen and Tracy Alford (Christchurch). A private service and cremation has been held for Colin in Port McQuarrie. Messages to 28 Warlters Street, Wauchope, NSW 2446, Australia.
Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020