EDGAR, Colette Patricia
(nee O'Sullivan):
(Originally of Maynooth, Ireland) On Thursday, November 28, 2019, aged 86, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of William (Bill) of Dumfries, Scotland. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Iain, Paul and Nikki, Angus and Liliana, Nicolette and Richard, and Philip and Rebecca. Loved grandmother of Sarah, and Leigh; Arwen, Francis, and Brianna; Matias; Georgia-Futong; Fergus, Nina, and Sylvia. Beloved sister of Marie, Gerard, Florence, and Joan, and aunt of their families. Messages to the Edgar family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Nazareth House Chapel, Brougham St, Christchurch, on Monday, December 2, at 1.00pm. Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 30, 2019