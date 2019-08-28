Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On August 25, 2019, passed away suddenly but peacefully at Christchurch Hospital aged 59 years. Dearly loved husband of Heather, beloved father and step father of Dan, Matt, Emma, Charlotte, Steph, and Phillip. Loved grandad of Kezia, and Sienna. Loved father-in-law of Jacqui, and Dale. Much loved son-in-law of Nola Le Gros. Loved brother of Peggy, and loved brother-in-law of Michael and Paulette, Stephanie and Mark and Adrian and Kay. Loved dearly by all his family and friends. Special thanks to the St John Ambulance staff and the ICU team at Christchurch Hospital for their care of Clyde. Messages may be addressed to the Taylor family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the NZ Fire Service would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/cgtaylor2508 A funeral service will be held at the Church of the Nazarene, 125 Kerrs Rd, Avonside, Christchurch, on Friday, August 30, at 10.30am.







