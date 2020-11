CLARK, Clover Ellwood(nee Jackson)(formerly Mackinder):Passed away on October 23, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wallie, treasured mother, mother-in-law, and step-mother of Heather and Sandy; John and Chris; Katharine; Stephen and Nadia; Jennifer; Sue; Kirsty; Antony and Natalie; adored grandma of Sarah, Emma, Amy and Ben; Keryn, Haley and James; Alexandra and Sophia; Kate and Matthew; Liam and Meagan, adored great-grandma of Isabella and Blake; Lucy and Elliot; Loughlin, Jacob and Jorgia; Carter and Madelyn. Special thanks to all the staff at Fendalton Retirement Village, and the nurses and doctors at Christchurch Hospital (Ward 24). Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Clover Clark, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Clover's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, November 7, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.