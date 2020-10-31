Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clover CLARK. View Sign Death Notice



(nee Jackson)

(formerly Mackinder):

Passed away on October 23, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wallie, treasured mother, mother-in-law, and step-mother of Heather and Sandy; John and Chris; Katharine; Stephen and Nadia; Jennifer; Sue; Kirsty; Antony and Natalie; adored grandma of Sarah, Emma, Amy and Ben; Keryn, Haley and James; Alexandra and Sophia; Kate and Matthew; Liam and Meagan, adored great-grandma of Isabella and Blake; Lucy and Elliot; Loughlin, Jacob and Jorgia; Carter and Madelyn. Special thanks to all the staff at Fendalton Retirement Village, and the nurses and doctors at Christchurch Hospital (Ward 24). Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Clover Clark, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Clover's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, November 7, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.







CLARK, Clover Ellwood(nee Jackson)(formerly Mackinder):Passed away on October 23, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wallie, treasured mother, mother-in-law, and step-mother of Heather and Sandy; John and Chris; Katharine; Stephen and Nadia; Jennifer; Sue; Kirsty; Antony and Natalie; adored grandma of Sarah, Emma, Amy and Ben; Keryn, Haley and James; Alexandra and Sophia; Kate and Matthew; Liam and Meagan, adored great-grandma of Isabella and Blake; Lucy and Elliot; Loughlin, Jacob and Jorgia; Carter and Madelyn. Special thanks to all the staff at Fendalton Retirement Village, and the nurses and doctors at Christchurch Hospital (Ward 24). Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Clover Clark, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Clover's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, November 7, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers