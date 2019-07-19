HEWSON,
Clotilde Beth (Clo):
Passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom, and mother of Bill and Gill, Murray and Jo, Malcolm and Robyn, and Rodney and Mel. Much loved Grandma Clo of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loved sister to all her late siblings, and aunty to her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Clo's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Gleniti, Timaru, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 2.00pm. Messages to 361 Wai-iti Rd, Gleniti, Timaru 7910.
Published in The Press from July 19 to July 20, 2019