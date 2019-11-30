VINING, Clive Brian;
On November 27, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Peggy, loved father and father-in-law of Robyn and Phil, and Craig and Lynda. Cherished and adored pop of Samuel, Olivia and Craig, Rachael, Fraser; Chris, Adam; great-grand-pop of Laura-May and a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Vining Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Clive will be held in the Northbrook Chapel at Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane, Rangiora, on Wednesday, December 4, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 30, 2019