Clive VINING

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clive VINING.
Service Information
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Northbrook Chapel at Rossburn Receptions
Spark Lane
Rangiora
View Map
Death Notice

VINING, Clive Brian;
On November 27, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Peggy, loved father and father-in-law of Robyn and Phil, and Craig and Lynda. Cherished and adored pop of Samuel, Olivia and Craig, Rachael, Fraser; Chris, Adam; great-grand-pop of Laura-May and a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Vining Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Clive will be held in the Northbrook Chapel at Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane, Rangiora, on Wednesday, December 4, at 1.30pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Nov. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.