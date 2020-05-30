STACK, Clive Anthony:
Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on May 25, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 73 years. Loved husband of Colleen for 43 years. Loved and adored father of Richard, Bevan and Kylee, Natalie and Scott. Adored grandad of Jurnee, Kyan, Nevaeh, Marsali and Milla. Loved brother-in-law of Trish and Jason Young. Loved Uncle of Elle, Mandy, Joey and Jaslyn. A special thank you to Dr Steve Pitman, the Kaiapoi Medical Centre and Kaiapoi Crossing Pharmacy for looking after Clive. A private service has been held. Messages to 5 McIntosh Place, Kaiapoi.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2020