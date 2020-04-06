HOEBEN, Clinton Donovan:
Tragically killed on April 2, 2020 as the result of an accident. Aged 48 years. Cherished husband of Charmaine, dearly loved father of Tara and Cameron. Loved son of Lorraine and John, and loved son-in-law of Ansie and Johnny Venter. A friend and mentor to many in the Stafford community and dog community worldwide. A Givealittle page has been created for the future benefit of Clint's children. Donations may be made online to
https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/around-the-ring-together-for-the-hoebens
Messages to the Hoeben family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private cremation will be held
"Love x 2 + 1"
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2020