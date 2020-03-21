BATES,

Clinton David (David):

Noeleen, Lyn, and Bryan, and their families, wish to thank all our friends and relations for their best wishes, cards and letters, telephone calls, flowers and baking - these were appreciated by us all. Thank you to everyone who attended David's funeral as it showed that he was well thought of by everyone who knew him. Special thanks to the staff at Cashmere View Retirement Village and Hospital for all their care. Also a special thanks to Dr Adrian Pepperell. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all.



