BATES,
Clinton David (David):
Passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 at Cashmere View Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Noeleen. Treasured father of Lyn and Bryan, and father-in-law of Ross and Wendy. Special thanks to Mona and staff in the Pioneer Wing at Cashmere View Hospital and Dr Adrian Pepperell for all their care.
A life well lived.
A mentor to many.
Already sadly missed.
Messages to Noeleen and family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Port Hills Park Trust Board can be left at the service. The Funeral Service will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday, February 21, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020