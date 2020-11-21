ANGLEM, Clinton John:
On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital with Trish, his loving partner, by his side, aged 91 years. Dearly loved friend of Jackie and Sam, Kevin and Carol, Stephen and Audrie, loved Poppa Clint of Jacob and Sophie. Messages may be addressed to the Anglem family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Clint's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Tuesday, November 24, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2020