  • " Deepest condolences to the Taylor family. Cliff was a good..."
    - Brendan Thorne
  • "So sorry to read of Son's passing . Sending my deepest..."
    - Mona Robertson
  • "Dear Helen and Family, So sad to read this. Sympathy and..."
    - Carolyn Livingstone
  • "So very sorry to hear of Cliffs pasing. Our thoughts are..."
    - Vern & Lyn Williams
  • "So sad to hear this, thinking of you all Les & Heather..."
    - Les & Heather Paddon
TAYLOR,
Clifford William (Cliff):
Passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Valmai and Ian, Merle and Clive and David. Much loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Scott and Kathryn, Todd and Suzie and Kris. Special Poppa of Oli, Ruby, Mia and Tori.
Forever in our hearts.
In accordance with Cliff's wishes, a private cremation has already been held. Messages to the Taylor family C/- Box 35, Rangiora 7440.

Published in The Press on May 20, 2020
