Clifford James (Cliff):

On November 27, 2019, passed peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village; in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Denise for 69 wonderful years. Loved father of and father-in-law of Bruce and Judy, Alan and Vi, the late Chris and Cindy, Gwynn and the late Steve, Robyn and Pete, and Raewyn. Loved papa to his 13 grandchildren and his 7 great-grandchildren. A respected brother and brother-in-law of Raymond and Jean, David and Alana and Gerald, and good friend to many. A very big thank you to the staff at the special care unit at Anthony Wilding for their love, care and support shown to Cliff. Donations to V.S.A. in Cliff's name would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Salisbury family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Cliff will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, December 2, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.







