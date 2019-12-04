PARFITT, Clifford William:
On December 3, 2019, at home after a brief encounter with illness. Awesome and beloved husband of Faye, so loved and respected father and father-in-law of Matthew and Amanda, and Simon and Rachael. Adored grandfather of Leah, Taine, Sophia, Cayden, and Rylan, respected brother-in-law of Graeme and Fay Sim, Wendy and Clive Weir, Lynley Morrison, Iain and Margaret Sim. Brother of Jeanette and Gary Coppage (Tauranga), Patsy Hudson (Auckland), Alf and Joan Parfitt (Tauranga), and loved by his extended family and friends. Messages to the Parfitt family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers, donations to 24/7 Youth Work Trust would be appreciated and can be made at the service. The Service will be held in the South West Baptist Church, 244 Lyttelton Street, Spreydon, Tomorrow (Friday), December 6, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019