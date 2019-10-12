MUNRO,
Clifford Raymond: M.B. Ch.B.
On Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Dunedin Hospital; in his 90th year. Much loved husband of the late Isabel Munro, loved father and father-in-law of the late Daryl Munro, Dianne and Allan Dwyer (Christchurch), and Valerie Munro (Christchurch). Loved grandad of Tom, Bill, Natalie, Olivia, and James Munro; Fiona Leary, Sally, Joanne and Hannah Dwyer; Melinda and Stacie Meuli, and Jessie Cross. Loved great-grandad of all his great-grandchildren. Cliff's funeral service will be held in Richmond Grove Presbyterian Church, Yarrow Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday, October 22, at 1.00pm, the funeral then leaving for the Eastern Cemetery. Messages can be sent to 50 Herriot Street, Invercargill, or to Cliff's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in The Press on Oct. 12, 2019