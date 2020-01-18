GUTHRIE, Clifford (Cliff):

Ex NZ fire Service 1964 - 1996. Cliff died on January 8, 2020 in Ashburton, as a result of long standing multiple health issues. He was father to Wayne (Wyndham), Wendy (Whanganui), and their respected partners, Karlene and Les, and grandad to Braedon. He was a much loved husband to Jan and friend to her daughter Lisa and husband Ewen. Cliff was a man of many parts, not least his kindness, his ability to see the best in everybody and his unfailing generosity. He is so loved and he is missed. A Private cremation has taken place.



