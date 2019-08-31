DAVIS,
Clifford William (Bill):
On August 25, 2019, at Anthony Wilding Hospital; aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Carol, loved father and father-in-law of Barry and Susan, Murray and Marilyn, Tony and Elaine, Judy and Sam Ewart, and a loved grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Special thanks to Sharon and the staff at Woodcote and the staff at Anthony Wilding. Messages to the Bill Davis Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019