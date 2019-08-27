BALLARD, Clifford (Cliff):
On August 25, 2019, peacefully at Merivale Retirement Village, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Mair for 66 years, much loved father of Jacqueline, and Diane, loved "Cliff" of his grandchildren, Hannah and James, Thomas, and Jackson, and loved father-in-law of Tim, and Merv. Special thanks to the staff at Merivale Retirement Village for their loving care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Cliff Ballard, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Cliff's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019