CRAIG, Cleone Joan (Joan)
(nee Lamont):
On August 15, 2019, peacefully at Merivale Retirement Village, aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late David Craig, loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharren and Len Glass, Cleone and Roger Brand, Ainslie and Paul Craig-Keen. Much loved and precious Gran of Adam and Katherine, Cameron and Liz, Anna and Paul, Elizabeth and Andrew; Ryan and Nicky, Nick and Neroli, the late Char and Liam, Rueben and Chantal, Mike and Kaelah, and Jo and Tarquin. Also Great-Gran to her much loved 17 great-grandchildren. Our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all of Joan's kind and loving carers at the Merivale Retirement Village. A private family memorial has been held for Joan.
