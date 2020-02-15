HILL, Clement John (Clem):
It is with great sadness that we share the peaceful passing of Clem at Christchurch Hospital, on February 5, 2020, aged 90 years.
He is now at peace.
Dearly loved and loving husband of Joan (nee Ashworth) for 68 years; adored father of Alison, Robyn and Judith, and a loved and respected father-in-law of Warren Yardley and Carl Ahlfeld. A very special Garr to Nicholas and Susan, Timothy and Astrid, Stephanie and Jordache, Andrew, Jonathan and the late Christopher; and a loving Great Garr to Alex, Louie and Lily.
You were so special to us all, and we will love you forever.
A private family farewell has been held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 15, 2020