INWOOD, Clem:
On October 3, 2019, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Patricia (Trish), much loved dad and father-in-law of Murray and Megan, Kath, David and Becky, Cheryl and Geoff, Steve and Donna. Loved grandad of Leon, Alice, Jemma, Ben, Jake, Corbin, Mason, Bodelle, and Melanie, and great-grandfather of Lorna, Esme, and Sebastian. Brother of Margaret, Ray, Noela, Janice, and Carol. Will be missed by all, including extended family. Many thanks to Nurse Maude and Access for their care of Clem. Messages may be addressed to the Family of the late Clem Inwood, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rangiora Cancer Support would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Clem's Funeral Service will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Tuesday, October 8, at 2.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 5, 2019