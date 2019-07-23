SAWYERS, Claude:
Passed away at the O'Conor Home, Westport, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Aged 75 years. Husband of the late Maureen, father and father-in-law of Sean and Stacey, and Daniel and Liz, doting grandad of Cecelia, and a loved brother and brother-in-law. Messages to 98 Russell Street, Westport 7825. By request, no flowers please. A Memorial Service for Claude will be held at the Westport RSA Rooms, Palmerston Street, Westport, on Thursday, July 25, at 11.00am.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Press on July 23, 2019