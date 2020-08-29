WILKES, Clarke (Edward):
20.04.1940 - 15.07.2020
Pam, Kim and Sam, and families, would like to thank all for the cards, letters, emails and phone calls of condolences, plus the flowers and baking, at the time of our sad loss. We would also like to acknowledge all those folk who gave freely of their time to come to Clarkes "After Match Function" he would have enjoyed being the centre of attention one last time and was truly blessed to have so many wonderful friends. And it would be remiss not to mention once more, the wonderful management, staff and medical professionals at both Brookhaven and Rose Court, you are all truly magnificent people. Also a special mention to Steven at Just Funerals for his wonderful respectful after care of Clarke. Please accept this acknowledgement as a personal thank you to you all.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020