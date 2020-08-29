Acknowledgment

WILKES, Clarke (Edward):

20.04.1940 - 15.07.2020

Pam, Kim and Sam, and families, would like to thank all for the cards, letters, emails and phone calls of condolences, plus the flowers and baking, at the time of our sad loss. We would also like to acknowledge all those folk who gave freely of their time to come to Clarkes "After Match Function" he would have enjoyed being the centre of attention one last time and was truly blessed to have so many wonderful friends. And it would be remiss not to mention once more, the wonderful management, staff and medical professionals at both Brookhaven and Rose Court, you are all truly magnificent people. Also a special mention to Steven at Just Funerals for his wonderful respectful after care of Clarke. Please accept this acknowledgement as a personal thank you to you all.



Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers