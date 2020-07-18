Guest Book View Sign Death Notice

WILKES, Clarke (Edward):

Hairdresser extraordinaire:

Ex Beaths / D.I.C / Arthur Barnett (Christchurch) and Central Hair.

It is with great sadness Clarke's family announce that his life peacefully ended at Rose Court on July 15, 2020. Loved father of Stuart (dec), River (Australia), Kim (Wilson), Clarke, Sarah (Lock) and Sam and their partners and Grandfather to Sarah, Alexandra and Isabella, Stanley, Henry and Hazel. Dearly loved partner of Pam and step-dad to Michelle, Kym (Australia) and Glenn and their partners and Grandad Clarke to, Reese (Australia), Lydia and Georgia, Lillian and Beavan and Great-Grandad Clarke to wee Charlie (Australia). Our grateful thanks to the staff and management of Rose Court and Brookhaven for their love, care and support, you are truly awesome folk, and to all those wonderful folk who took the time to visit, right up until the end, our grateful and heartfelt thanks. At Clarke's request his remains have been privately cremated. A get together of friends and family will be announced at a later date to truly celebrate "the Masters" life, in an "appropriate" Clarke manner. Messages may be sent to the family care of 37 Wilsons Road, Christchurch, 8022 or

I have lost

my beautiful Man – Pam.



