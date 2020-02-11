Clarice WEBB

Guest Book
  • "Jude, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your beloved..."
    - Hilary Butterick
  • "Very sorry to hear of Clarice's passing. She was a..."
  • "WEBB, Clarice Aileen: 25.04.1935 — 09.02.2020 Loving nana..."
    - Clarice WEBB
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Avonpark Chapel
corner of Kerrs and Pages Roads
Linwood
View Map
Death Notice

WEBB, Clarice Aileen
(nee Hazelton):
Passed away on Sunday morning, February 9, 2020, in her 85th year. Loved wife of the late Rex, loved mother and mother-in-law of Ngaire and Stephen, Colin, Kevin and Vivienne, Karen and Henry, Grant, and Judith, and a much loved nana and great-nana. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Clarice Webb, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Clarice's life will be held in our Avonpark Chapel, corner of Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Wednesday, February 12, at 10.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on Feb. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.