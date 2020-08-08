MELTON,
Clarence Leslie (Clarrie):
NZ435987 Flt Sgt RNZAF. Peacefully at Iona Home on August 1, 2020, in his 96th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Irene (Rene). Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Jenny, Graham and Raewyn, Neil and Debbie, and Phillippa and Justin. A loved Grandfather of Hayden, Adele and Isla; Philip and Simon; Hayley, Thomas and James; Timothy and Hamish; Great-grandfather of Cade, Estella, Indiana, Grace and Ethan. In accordance with Clarrie's wishes a private family service has been held. Message to the Melton family, C/- 49 Humber St, Oamaru.
Wall's Funeral Services
49 Humber Street
Oamaru (03) 434 8266
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020