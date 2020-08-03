Clarence MCGREGOR

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Southbridge Town Hall
Death Notice

McGREGOR,
Clarence Stephen (Mac):
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on July 30, 2020. Much loved husband of Moya for over 60 years. Treasured brother of Des and Stan. Loved father and father-in-law of Gary, Angela, Rex, Rebecca, Ian and Julia. Adored Grandad to Scott, James, Ella, Tessa, Fraser, Lachie and Robbie. A private cremation has taken place. A celebration to honour Mac's life will be held at the Southbridge Town Hall, on Tuesday, August 4, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2020
