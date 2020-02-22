OWEN,
Clare Alice (née Foy):
Died peacefully at Wellington Regional Hospital on Thursday, February 20, 2020, aged 88 years. Loving wife of the late Ifor Bodvel. Beloved mother of her five girls Sian rsj, Mair, Megan, Bethan, and Ceara. Cherished Nain to: Michaela, Georgia, Julia (Richards); Olivia and Ethan (Ham); Stefan, Rachel, Simon, Erik (Rajwer); Frank and Alice (Owen-Perry). Hen Nain to: Leon Agnew. Clare welcomed all to the Melbourne Road table - including her sons-in-law John, Jason, Jan and Shane, also Cato, Jared, Glenn and extended friends and family.
Rest in peace
Vigil prayers and the sharing of memories will be held on Wednesday, February 26 at 7.00pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 27 commencing 10.30am. Both ceremonies will be held at St Francis de Sales Church, Clyde Street, Island Bay. Messages for the Owen family may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240, or via www.tributes.co.nz. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left in the church foyer.
Funeral arrangements have been made by Larry Greco
Published in The Press on Feb. 22, 2020