LE LIèVRE, Clare Ernestine
(née Newman):
On April 27, 2020, peacefully at Bupa Parklands Care Home, aged 101. Dearly loved wife of the late Lance Le Lièvre, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Annette and Peter, Paul and Hanne, and Vivienne, dearly loved grandmother of Susie and John; Christopher, Robert and David; Megan and Nicholas, adored great-grandmother of Imogen and Petra, Joseph and Matthew, Xavier and Dominic, Jasper, Frankie and Lola, Sam and Thomas, and Jack and Louis. Special thanks to the staff of Parklands for their compassion and love. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Clare Le Lièvre, c/- PO Box 39001, Burnside 8545. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private cremation has taken place. A family Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on May 2, 2020