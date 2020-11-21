JAMIESON, Clare Frances:
Passed away peacefully in Christchurch surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, November 19, 2020, aged 59 years. Dearly loved wife of Michael. Extremely proud mother of Sarah and Rakeem (fiancé), Charlotte, and Mitchell. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Josie and Brian (Australia), Peter, and Tony. Will be sadly missed by the extended family, colleagues and friends. Special thanks to Melanie, Kate, Sue, Angela, Rachel, Heather and Prof Dominic Rowe for all their care, friendship and support. In lieu of flowers donations to Motor Neurone Disease Association of NZ would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/cfjamieson1911. Funeral details to be confirmed and will be published here on Monday.
Published in The Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020