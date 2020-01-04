HARRISON,
Clare Philomena
(nee Clinton):
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Irving. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Irving, Annette and Murray, Stephen and Avril, Pauline and Greg, Helen and Fred, and Christine. Much loved Nana, great-nana and great-great-nana. A special friend to Joy. Many thanks to the staff at Ngaio Marsh for all their loving care of Clare. Messages to the Harrison family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Vincent de Paul would be appreciated and may be made online only at https://www.svdpchch.co.nz A Requiem Mass for Clare will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Darfield, on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Church Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Jan. 4, 2020