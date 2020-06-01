Clare DEVEREUX

Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
Please contact Evelyn at remembering.clare.devereux @gmail.com if you wish to attend.
Death Notice

DEVEREUX, Clare (Supriya):
Passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020, after a brief illness; aged 76. Loved daughter of the late Eudora and Maurice Devereux, loved sister of Ian (deceased), Anne Marie, Evelyn and Elizabeth, and a loved cousin, aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Clare's chosen charities - Fred Hollows, Salvation Army and St John Ambulance. As numbers are strictly limited to 100 at the service on Wednesday, please contact Evelyn at
remembering.clare.devereux @gmail.com if you wish to attend. Messages to the Devereux family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Sockburn, Christchurch.

Published in The Press on June 1, 2020
