STEWART, Claire: QSM

On Sunday, March 29, 2020, after a long illness in Noosa, Queensland, and wonderful support from family and friends. Dearly loved wife of the late J.J. (John) Stewart. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Maureen (Denver, USA), Cam and Clare (Noosa, QLD), Terry (Denver, USA), Chas and Vicky (Noosa, QLD), and Sarah and Tim (Queenstown). Cherished sister of Janice (Wellington), Aylsa (deceased), and Terry (Taupo). Grandmother to 15 beautiful children. The family would like to thank all the carers at Carramar in Tewantin, QLD, for their outstanding care for Claire. Claire has had a life full of great accomplishments including Mayor of New Plymouth for 9 years and accomplished Russell Grace golfer. The family will miss her greatly but hold on to their wonderful memories of times with Claire. A private family service to be held in Noosa on Thursday, April 2. A memorial service will be held in New Plymouth at a later date. All communication to Sarah McBride, c/- PO Box 1441, Queenstown.



